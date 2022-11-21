Oh deer! Lincoln Christmas reindeer has been damaged

It was caused by someone climbing on it

The reindeer located on the Brayford as part of Lincoln BIG’s Christmas light trail has been damaged and will need fixing.

Lincoln BIG said the damage to the Christmas reindeer “wasn’t intentional”, but are asking people to not climb or touch the festive light fixtures as “these cost a lot of money and are there to be enjoyed by everyone in the city”.

The damage is believed to have been caused by someone climbing on the structure.

Lincoln BIG said that if the fixtures continue to be damaged “we will have no other option than to remove these and Lincoln will have no additional Christmas lights.”

The Christmas reindeer is fixable, but it is not yet known how much the repairs will cost.

Lincoln BIG’s festive lights/decorations this year include: the Christmas reindeer, the LNCOLN lights (with the trees decorated in the background), the archway at Thor’s Tipi, the tree near the bus station, and Christmas trees on local businesses.

