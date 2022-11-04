Police appeal after sexual harassment incident in Lincoln
The scared young woman managed to escape
We are investigating reports of threats made to a young woman on Silver Street in Lincoln in the early hours of Tuesday, 1 November at approximately 1.30am.
A man made an unwanted sexual approach that included a threat of harm. The young woman was understandably scared by this incident and fortunately was able to escape the scene.
We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and we need to identify the man in this CCTV image as we believe he can help with our enquiries. If you recognise him, or you were in the area at the time of the incident, please contact us.
- Call 101 and mention crime number ‘22000640905 of 1 November’ or ask for DS Karanga at Lincoln CID.
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘22000640905 of 1 November’ in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you have been a victim of sexual harassment, or you have witnessed it, and you haven’t come forward please report this to us by calling 101.