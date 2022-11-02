Red Arrows flying suit and hand-painted vase in Lincoln Mayor’s charity auction
Raising money for good causes
The Mayor of Lincoln will hold a charity auction this evening (November 2) with the main lots including a Red Arrows flying suit and a one-of-a-kind hand painted vase.
The Red Arrows flying suit was worn by Squadron Leader Steve Morris. The hand-painted vase has a design of Lincoln Cathedral by artist Anita Harris, who was once a lead designer at Poole Pottery.
The Urology Department at Lincoln County Hospital is Mayor Rosanne Kirk’s dedicated charity this year, and she has also been raising money for Prostate Cancer Uk. The auction will take place at 6pm this evening (Wednesday, November 2).
Bid in the auction online here
It is close to her heart as she lost her father to Prostate Cancer last year and, as part of her fundraising, proceeds from the auction will go to support these good causes.
She said: “During my mayoral year, I would like to support Lincoln County Hospital. I have chosen the Urology Department, having sadly lost my father to prostate cancer in 2021.
“This has given me the determination to not only raise funds for the Urology Department, but to raise much-needed awareness of prostate cancer.”
Nicola Ambridge-Richardson, Urology Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “The Urology Department provides treatment, care and support for patients and their families across Lincolnshire.
“We are extremely grateful that the Mayor has chosen to support and raise funds for our department. Any funds raised will help improve the patient environment and go towards purchasing new equipment, specifically involved in prostate cancer investigations and diagnosis.
We as a team look forward to working with the Mayor at future fundraising events.”
The charity auction also received donations from a number of businesses including The Whisky Shop, Sanctuary in the Bail, Little Red Gallery and others.