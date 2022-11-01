Registration open for 2022 Lincoln Santa Fun Run

Registration is now open for the 2022 Lincoln Santa Fun Run & Walk which returns to the city next month for the 17th consecutive year.

The traditional Lincoln Santa Fun Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, had to be held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before around 1,200 took part as the festive event returned in its traditional format last year.

The 2022 race will start at 11am on Sunday, December 18, with participants encouraged to arrive from 10am.

This year’s route will start in Castle Square instead of the usual Westgate. It will then go into the Bailgate, through Newport Arch and around Lincoln Cathedral before finishing at Minster Yard.

To keep the cost affordable, the organisers have introduced an extra one lap option.

The single lap of 2km costs £12 for adults and children (£1 for under 5s and dogs). There is also an eco option for £8 where the Santa suit is not supplied.

The usual two lap (4km) route is priced at £15 for adults or children (£1 for under 5s and dogs). The eco option is priced at £11.

Registration recently opened and around 300 have already people have signed up. There is a total capacity for 2,000 runners and organisers are encouraging teams and groups to sign up too.

New for this year will be a food bank collection point in Castle Square on the day of the race.

Organisers have also introduced family ticket donations. This means people can donate a ticket for a family of three for £25 who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford to go. These tickets are available on the registration page.

See a full list of road closures and traffic restrictions for the event online here.

This year’s feature charity is domestic abuse charity EDAN Lincs, who will get 50% of funds raised at the event. The remaining funds will be split between other local charities.

The 2022 Lincoln Santa Fun Run & Walk is sponsored by Lincoln BIG, Rand Farm Park, Streets Chartered Accountants, Wright Vigar, Pennells Garden Centres, and Ringrose Law.

There are also supporter partners who are donating services and products to help the event. They are Imp Travel Lincoln, EH Thorne (Beehives) Ltd, The Showroom (YMCA), Dunholme Camera Club, Eagle Self Storage, and EventsFR.

Co-organiser Doug Scott, from Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, said: “We are feeling optimistic. It has been a challenge getting there, but there’s a lot of interest this year.

“Last year was a stepping stone getting out of the pandemic and we had 1,200 runners. This. year we hope to have 2,000 and there is a lot of enthusiasm for the event.”