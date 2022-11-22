See plans for Skegness Gateway, including 1,000 new homes

A thousand new homes are part of the Skegness Gateway development to the west of the town, with plans submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The proposal would deliver a new 136-hectare sustainable urban extension, providing more than 20 hectares of combined retail, business and industrial space.

The 1,000 new homes will including specialist housing and create hundreds of jobs, as well as much-needed open space and recreational amenities. The development will also provide a college and learning campus with space for business startups.

East Lindsey District Council will soon consult on a draft Local Development Order allowing the opportunity for the public and other stakeholders to comment on the proposals.

The Skegness Gateway is on land principally owned by local family business Croftmarsh, who have worked in the Lincolnshire town for many generations. There are also additional areas owned by the Scarbrough family.

Sue Bowser, of Croftmarsh, said: “We know that Skegness is a town that needs economic transformation. The mechanism for that is through urban regeneration and expansion of skills, training and education – all secured by investment and infrastructure and digital connectivity.

“Ours is a town in real need. There isn’t enough money in the town to pay for this all year round and the secret to this is to have more people living here. We need to create jobs. We need to build infrastructure and provide the significant benefits that government is seeking in places such as Skegness.

“We want to enable the delivery of hundreds of new homes not just for the people who live in the local area – but for those people we want to attract to come and live and work in Skegness. This scheme will transform the area, putting it on the map and making the town famous not just for its beaches, but for its enterprise.”

Matt Warman, MP for Boston and Skegness said: “This local sustainable development includes a state of the art learning campus funded through the Skegness Town Deal, providing new training opportunities for the coast.

“Importantly, training including digital skills, motor vehicle, construction and engineering, will allow people to gain the skills and knowledge they need to get the jobs they want.

“Removing barriers to learning is a key focus for the Towns Fund and I’m delighted that this funding from Government will be helping to deliver these local opportunities.”

The Sanderson family – which owns the majority of the land set for development – has lived and worked in the Skegness area for seven generations.

Neil Sanderson, also of Croftmarsh and Sue’s brother, said: “Skegness Gateway really is close to our hearts and homes, and making sure it becomes the reality that puts our town firmly on the map is our key aim. This is a town that we have grown up in and really understand what a difference the scheme and its benefits will make to local people.”

