Theo’s big build: Lincoln’s own ‘DIY SOS’ project to help local boy

They need more local firms to get behind the project

A ‘DIY SOS’ style project has begun to create a fully accessible home for a three-year-old Lincoln boy with a life limiting condition, and local firms have already offered their support.

Theo Peatfield has a life limiting condition called Ohtahara syndrome and his ARx gene is mutated which causes a rare type of epilepsy that is uncontrollable and resistant to drugs.

Theo is wheelchair bound and the current layout of his grandma Sharon’s house, where he has been living with his mum Kayleigh Davenport, is unsuitable. He is unable to access the house using the front door in his wheelchair as there isn’t enough room.

This has meant Kayleigh lifting Theo, who needs round the clock care, in and out which is far from ideal, but luckily there were plans in place for a small extension to the front of the house.

A Facebook page was set up called The Adventure’s of Theo for the big build, created by family friend Michelle McCourt (44), along with Kayleigh (34), Sharon (52), and Kayleigh’s sister Natasha Green (31).

The main building work has been done and Kayleigh, Theo and Sharon have moved out of their home and have alternative accommodation with family until the interior is finished.

The project still needs more materials and workers to complete the interior, including a few plumbers. All offers of support, big or small, are welcomed and anyone wishing to help should email [email protected].

The £18,000 target will mean the house can be totally fitted out inside to accommodate all Theo’s specialist equipment, a new kitchen with height adjustable sections so he can take part in all aspects of family life, including baking.

Theo has been in and out of hospital for most of his life, which at times has resulted in him needing specialist care in the PICU in Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

He has also got brittle bones which means he has had a number of broken bones that have been caused by having seizures.

Despite all the challenges Theo faces on a daily basis, he is a happy and cheeky three-year-old with a strong sense of humour.

He communicates through vocalisations and using his body to show his likes and dislikes. He loves balloons, jelly cats, dressing up outfits, and his cousins, and is very partial to watching The Chase and football on TV.

Local firms have already offered their support to the project.

Pearson’s Builders have donated their time and expertise to do the building work

MKM have donated a vast amount of materials for the exterior build

Bathroom Takeaway have donated a cloakroom set

Balloons by Naomi supported the project by selling bows in aid of Theo

GMB Waste and Lindum Waste have donated skips

Alpha Concrete have donated all the concrete needed

Materials still needed include plumbing supplies, radiators, paint, skirting/internal doors, flooring, plasterboard/adhesive and plaster, kitchen equipment and electrical supplies.

Family friend Michelle, who works with Kayleigh at St. Christopher’s School in Lincoln, said: “As a friend, it is sometimes difficult to know how to help and support someone in Kayleigh’s position.

“We started to fundraise to get enough funds to be able to compete the extension which would provide enough turning space to be able to use the front door of the house which is something simple we all take for granted.

“We have had an amazing amount of support from local businesses and people wanting to help through donating their services, materials or taking part in our fundraisers.”

In addition to the offers of help for the big build, several fundraisers have been held including Theo’s aunty Tasha and staff from Cheeky Blinders bar in Ingoldmells doing a sponsored skydive and a quiz night at The Oaks at Lincoln Golf Centre.

With the help of the public and local businesses, the project team hopes to get Theo back into the completed family home as soon as possible.

Once the project is complete, Michelle said they want to use the skills and experience the team have gained to start a charity to help other families in similar situations.

She added: “The support for families is seriously lacking and we want to help fill that gap even if it’s only slightly.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.