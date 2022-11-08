Traffic: Drivers warned of broken Carholme Road uni bridge lights

Nearly half a million people are at risk of flooding from the sea and rivers in Greater Lincolnshire.

Communities are being urged to prepare for flooding this winter with the Environment Agency warning of “ignoring the danger at your own peril”.

In August this year, over 100 homes were damaged by flash flooding in Market Rasen, but the community spirit of the town shone through what was a difficult time.

The Environment Agency recently released data which shows that in West Lindsey, where Market Rasen is located, 18,394 people are at risk of flooding from rivers and sea. In the City of Lincoln Council authority area that number is 31,029 people.

Of the nine district councils, East Lindsey has the highest figure with 117,983 people at risk of flooding from rivers and sea.

Amid increased extreme weather events brought on by the climate emergency, the Environment Agency is launching an awareness campaign – Flood Action Week – to encourage those who live in areas at risk of flooding to act now to protect their home, possessions and family.

This Flood Action Week (November 7-13), the Environment Agency is urging people to take the following three simple steps:

The Environment Agency has now expanded its flood warning service to reach almost 50,000 new properties at risk of flooding. It hopes to exceed its target to provide new warning capability for 62,000 properties at risk of flooding by this winter, bringing the number registered with the service to 1.6 million.

Ben Thornely, Area Flood Risk Manager for the Environment Agency in Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: “Around 275,000 properties are at risk of flooding in Lincolnshire – yours could be one of them.

“We do what we can to manage that threat, but we can never prevent all flooding. That’s why it’s vital you take a few moments to prepare. Doing so could help protect you and your loved ones, your home and your belongings, saving you a lot of heartache and possibly tens of thousands of pounds on repairs.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.