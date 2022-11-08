Traffic: Drivers warned of broken Carholme Road uni bridge lights
Queues have formed in all directions
An outage at the Carholme Road, Brayford Way Bridge traffic lights in Lincoln is causing disruption for some drivers this morning.
People have been warned to take extra precautions at the busy junction.
Traffic appears to be heavy on the eastbound lane of Carholme Road as a result.
Queues have also formed on Newland and Orchard Street.
