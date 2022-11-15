Woman arrested in Lincoln Barclays fossil fuel protest

Update, 10.40, 15 November

We can share that the name of the 20 year-old-woman who sadly died in the collision is Amy Cooper from the Whaplode Drove area. Her family have asked they are not contacted by any media and their privacy is respected.

We have arrested a 28 year-old-man, from the Holbeach area, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Update, 10.19, 14 November

We are saddened to report that a 20-year-old woman has died following a collision in Holbeach yesterday (13 November).

Despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene and at hospital, she was pronounced dead just before midnight. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward, and we still wish to trace the driver of the car involved in the collision.

Please contact us on 101 quoting incident 270 of 13 November if you can help with our enquiries.

Original release

We are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a car and a motorbike which has left a woman in her 20s in a critical condition.

We were called to reports that a grey BMW 3 series estate had been in collision with a green Kawasaki motorcycle in the B1168 New River Gate in Holbeach at 4.59pm today (13 November).

The rider of the motorbike received emergency medical assistance at the scene before being taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. Her next of kin have been informed.

We are very concerned about the welfare of the driver who may have suffered injuries but is not at the scene, and we would appeal for any assistance in tracing him. No other injuries are reported.

The road is expected to remain closed until the early hours of the morning while initial investigations are carried out and the road cleared. Please avoid the area.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident. We would also like to view any footage which may have captured either the car or the motorbike in the moments leading up to the incident.

If you can help with our enquiries please contact us in the following ways:

Email: [email protected] and include ‘incident number 270 of 13 November’ in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Call 101 and mention incident number 270 of 13 November.