Christmas and New Year bin schedules for all Lincolnshire councils

There are some changes to most bin collections in Greater Lincolnshire during the Christmas and New Year period.

The Lincolnite has put together the following handy guide of bin dates over the festive period with key information from nine councils.

In addition, Lincolnshire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed over the festive period – Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 28 and 29, and New Year’s Day — but it will be open on December 27 and 30.

The recycling tips in Lincoln, Boston, Gainsborough, Market Rasen, and Spalding will be open from 8am-4pm, with Bourne, Grantham, Louth, Skegness, Sleaford, and Tattersall open 9am-4pm, except for the above dates.

City of Lincoln Council

There will be no collections on December 26, 2022 and Monday, January 2, 2023

Collections will instead take place on December 24 and 31 – all bins must be out by 6.30am on the day of collection

The collection of real Christmas trees will take place between January 9 and 30, 2023 (inclusive). You can present your tree on the same day as the black bin, but it won’t be collected at the same time – see more information here

North Kesteven District Council

Residents who usually have their bins collected on a Monday (December 26 and January 2) will have their dates brought forward to the previous Saturday (December 24 and 31)

All the other collection days remain the same, including the Bank Holiday on December 27

Put bins out by 7.30am on the appropriate collection day

Residents are asked to remember which things should be put into which bins – see more information here

South Kesteven District Council

The scheduled collection on Boxing Day will be carried out on Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

All collections for the rest of the week between Christmas and New Year will be carried out one day later than usual, up to and including Saturday, December 31 – see more information here

For the first week of 2023, because there is a Bank Holiday on Monday, January 2, all bin collections will take place one day later than usual, up to and including Saturday, January 7

West Lindsey District Council

Bin collections in West Lindsey over the Christmas period will be as follows:

West Lindsey District Council said as there is no dedicated collection for Christmas trees, it is asking people to either take them to a local household waste recycling centre, or to be chopped up and placed in their garden waste bins for when collections restart

New collection calendars for 2023/24 will be hand delivered to residents during January next year

East Lindsey District Council

East Lindsey District Council said some of the collections will be made a day earlier, while others will be later or on a Saturday

The council is advising residents to check their bin collection days online here

Boston Borough Council

There is only one change to Boston Borough Council’s waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period. If your bin collection would normally be on Monday, December 26 then this has been brought forward to Saturday, December 24

It is advised to put your bin out the night before as the collection may be slightly earlier than normal

South Holland District Council

From Boxing Day, the collections for South Holland District Council will be slightly different as follows:

Monday, December 26 changed to Wednesday, December 28

Tuesday, December 27 changed to Thursday, December 29

Wednesday December 28 changed to Friday, December 30

Thursday, December 29 changed to Monday, January 2

Friday, December 30 changed to Tuesday, January 3

North East Lincolnshire Council

Some households will have their bins or boxes emptied on a different day than they usually do

More than one date might be listed during the Christmas and New Year holiday on the online calendar . It is advised to put the bin or box out before 7am on the first date listed

There will be no garden waste collections until Friday, February 3, 2023.

The Community Recycling Centres in Grimsby and Immingham are open every day (8am-6pm) except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when it is closed. The opening hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are 8pm-4pm.

North Lincolnshire Council

North Lincolnshire Council said all bin collections will remain the same this year

Collections will take place as normal from Tuesday to Friday – check your collection dates online here

