Fatal collision on the A1175
A 54-year-old man has sadly died
We are saddened to report that a 54-year-old man has died following a collision on the A1175 today (24 December).
We were called to reports that a lorry had been in collision with a pedestrian between Hop Pole and Deeping St Nicholas at 11.17am.
Despite the best efforts of those on scene, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have informed.
The driver of the lorry is not reported to be injured.
The road remains closed while initial investigations are carried out and we would ask that people avoid the area for the next several hours.
We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to view any dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.
If you can help, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) via email on [email protected] quoting incident number 154 of 24 December.