Firefighters rescue dog from icy Skegness lake
Crews used a dinghy to rescue Benjie!
Fire crews rescued a dog from an icy lake in Skegness on Thursday before returning it to its owner.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said crews from Wainfleet attended the incident on Kingfisher Drive in Skegness at 2.26pm on December 15.
Benjie was rescued by the fire crews and treated with a pet oxygen mask.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “Crews used a dinghy to remove the dog from the icy lake and returned the dog to its owner.
“Another reminder not to venture onto icy lakes or ponds…please keep kids and dogs away from icy water this winter.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.