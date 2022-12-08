8 mins ago

Last Dambuster George “Johnny” Johnson dies, aged 101

A huge loss for Bomber County
George 'Johnny' Johnson standing in front of the Bomber Command Memorial in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson, the last original member of the RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid, has died, surrounded by his family.

Sq Ldr Johnson was a bomb-aimer in the 617 Squadron, which destroyed key dams in Germany’s industrial heartland during World War Two.

He died peacefully at a care home near Bristol overnight on Wednesday, December 7, aged 101.

George ‘Johnny’ Johnson presenting the International Bomber Command Centre with a cheque for £6,500 | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

George “Johnny” Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire on November 25, 1921, was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his work with the 617 Squadron when it was based at RAF Scampton.

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

As a bomb-aimer, he was just 22 when he was involved in the 1943 operation which involved experimental bouncing bombs.

On his 100th birthday last year, George “Johnny” Johnson spoke of his love for Lincolnshire and said he ‘still thought of it as home’. He added that being a Dambuster was a “thrilling experience” and he felt “honoured to have had the chance to take part.”

Tributes have begun to pour in for the much loved veteran: