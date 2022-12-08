Last Dambuster George “Johnny” Johnson dies, aged 101

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson, the last original member of the RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid, has died, surrounded by his family.

Sq Ldr Johnson was a bomb-aimer in the 617 Squadron, which destroyed key dams in Germany’s industrial heartland during World War Two.

He died peacefully at a care home near Bristol overnight on Wednesday, December 7, aged 101.

George “Johnny” Johnson, who was born in Lincolnshire on November 25, 1921, was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his work with the 617 Squadron when it was based at RAF Scampton.

As a bomb-aimer, he was just 22 when he was involved in the 1943 operation which involved experimental bouncing bombs.

On his 100th birthday last year, George “Johnny” Johnson spoke of his love for Lincolnshire and said he ‘still thought of it as home’. He added that being a Dambuster was a “thrilling experience” and he felt “honoured to have had the chance to take part.”

Tributes have begun to pour in for the much loved veteran:

Sad to hear the news that the inimitable Sqn Ldr George “Johnny” Johnson, the last #Dambuster took his last flight yesterday evening. He was a very special gent & gave great service throughout his incredible 101 year life. A huge privilege to know him. Blue Skies Johnny pic.twitter.com/fmMCvIAvTA — International Bomber Command Centre (@IntBCC) December 8, 2022

Privileged to have met Sq Ldr George “Johnny” Johnson on several occasions. This was 2019 @HemswellCourt where he helped raise £25000 for @Bombergateway Trust. A hero and a gentle man. Cheers Johnny. RIP #JohnnyJohnson #Dambuster pic.twitter.com/CcRJZE6PBT — Melvyn Prior (@melvynprior) December 8, 2022