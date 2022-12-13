Lincolnshire man back in jail after more child sex offences

The offences happened two months after he was released on licence

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for 5 years and 6 months after committing further sexual offences against children two months after he was released on licence.

Jamie Lee Tye of Normandy Road in Louth was charged with two counts of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), three counts of creating indecent images of children, and one count of possessing indecent images of children.

These offences took place between April and October 2021 when he was released on licence.

Detectives from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) received intelligence that Tye had committed further offences involving indecent images of children.

Following several enquiries, a warrant was executed on 13 October 2021 and Tye was arrested for making indecent images of children and for breaching the order. He was subsequently recalled to prison to complete the rest of his sentence.

Investigations continued whilst Tye was still serving his sentence and on his release on Friday 14 October this year, detectives re-arrested him. He was remanded in court on Saturday 16 October and was returned to prison.

Detective Sergeant Sam Ward from POLIT said: “Teamwork was paramount to the success of this operation in keeping a dangerous offender off our streets. I’d like to give thanks to my team of dedicated officers for their hard work in securing this conviction.”

Detective Constable Laura Gavin, who led the investigation, said: “Lincolnshire Police is committed to keeping children safe from harm and we will robustly pursue anyone who is suspected of this type of offence.”