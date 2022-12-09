Lincolnshire performer in West End panto cast with Dawn French

A rising star from Stamford will star alongside Dawn French, Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot after heading to the West End to join the cast for the Christmas panto season.

Amelia Walker will appear as understudy for Alexandra Burke, who plays Mrs Blunderbore in Jack and The Beanstalk at The London Palladium.

As part of her journey to West End success, Amelia completed a three-year elite Professional Musical Theatre training programme at Liverpool Theatre School. She then made her West End debut in 42 Balloons at the Vaudeville Theatre earlier this year.

The talented performer has also appeared in Wondergirl (Ovalhouse), Game Theory (Workshop), SIX (Norwegian Cruiselines) and the Australian Tour of Wannabe – The Spice Girls Show.

Amelia said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be the understudy for the gorgeous Alexandra Burke at The London Palladium this Christmas. When I got the call from my agent with the offer I was beaming.

“Our rehearsals are fully underway now – it is such a great space and the company is just incredible.

“I’m learning so much surrounded by some absolute icons. The room is just magic and the show is phenomenal. I feel hugely blessed to be given the opportunity and really lucky to be working with the team at Crossroads Pantomines.”

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “Amelia is a huge talent and I’m thrilled to see her join such a stellar cast in Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium.

“Nothing makes me more proud than celebrating the achievements of Liverpool Theatre School graduates and Amelia has already enjoyed a flying start to her professional stage career.

“We all wish her every success in her latest role during the panto season and we’re looking forward to following her next move, she’s definitely one to watch.”

