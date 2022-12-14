Man arrested after gas bottle theft at Skegness holiday park

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft of gas bottles from Richmond Holiday Park in Skegness.

We received a report that a man was seen on CCTV leaving the park in a car with two gas bottles on 13 December.

He was later arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of theft. He was questioned and has been released on police bail.

Coast Inspector Jacky Evans said: “We would ask people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us. Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, may assist with our investigation.

“Our investigations are ongoing.”

Investigations are ongoing and we would like to ask for anyone with any information to call us on 101, and quote incident 107 of 13 December.

