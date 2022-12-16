Man charged with three counts of rape in Lincoln
Charged with a total of nine offences
A man has been charged with nine offences in the Lincoln area.
Jud Green, aged 33, of no fixed address, was charged with the following:
- Three counts of rape on two women
- Assault on a woman
- GBH on a woman
- Witness intimidation
- Non fatal strangulation
- False imprisonment
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 16 January 2023.
