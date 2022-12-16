Man dies after crash between car and lorry in Lincolnshire village
The road is expected to reopen later on Friday evening
A 40-year-old man has died after a collision involving a Vauxhall Meriva and a lorry.
The collision happened at 9.22am today, Friday 16 December, on Centenary Way, Sutton Bridge.
The man, who was the driver of the Meriva, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family are aware.
A road closure remains in place and the road is expected to open later this evening.
We are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting incident 97 of Friday 16 December.