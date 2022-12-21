Man dies after crash in Grimsby
Do you have information that may help our investigation?
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on Hainton Avenue in Grimsby yesterday evening (Tuesday 20 December).
It is reported that a white Nissan Juke collided with a silver Jaguar XF at the junction of Ellis Way and Hainton Avenue at around 8.20pm.
Sadly, a 25-year-old man, travelling as a passenger in the rear seat of the Jaguar, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene as a result of the collision.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers are this difficult time.
We are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 478 of 20 December.
