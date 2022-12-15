Man wanted over alleged assault of woman in Lincoln
A woman was injured in a reported assault in Lincoln
We are appealing for information to find Judd Green, 33, who is wanted on suspicion of assault.
It is believed he was involved in an incident in Lincoln on December 14, in which a woman was injured.
Enquiries are underway to find him, and we are appealing to the public for help and information.
It is believed he could still be in the Lincoln area. He is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of tall and muscular/stocky build.
If you have seen him or know where he might be please contact us on 101, quoting incident 287 of 14/12/2022.