Missing man last seen at Skegness Train Station
Police said he may be wearing a Rastafarian-style beanie
We are appealing for help to find 38-year-old Mark, who was reported missing from Skegness on Tuesday (6 December) afternoon.
He was last seen at Skegness Train Station and has not been in contact with anyone for nearly seven days.
He is described as a white male, approximately five foot eight inches tall with long, grey dreadlocks and a brown goatee. He may be wearing a Rastafarian-style beanie.
If you have seen him or have any other information that can help us find him, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected].
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.