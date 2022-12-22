Plans for new sports hub at Horncastle school
It will also be open to the public
Horncastle Education Trust (HET) has announced plans to develop a new sports hub at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS) which will also be open to the public.
The plans were presented by Sandra James, Chief Executive of HET, at a Horncastle Town Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13, who wants it to be an “inclusive project”.
The existing playing fields at the school on West Street will be reconfigured and enhanced as part of the Sports First project.
This will include:
- A full-size 3G football pitch
- A full-size school rugby pitch
- A mini soccer 7 v 7 grass football pitch
- A youth 11 v 11 grass football pitch
- A junior artificial cricket wicket
- Six cricket nets
- Six clay or ‘sand-dressed’ courts for tennis, netball, hockey and basketball
- A range of athletics facilities including an eight-lane running track as well as long/triple jump, high jump, javelin and shot put facilities
The Trust’s CEO Sandra James said: “As a trust at the heart of the communities we serve, we have a civic duty not only to advance education, as you would expect, but also to serve the people living and working in the vicinity of our schools and help to improve their lives through the provision of recreation or other leisure facilities.
“Working with local clubs and organisations, along with LK2 Chartered Architects and sports consultants Magna Vitae Charitable Trust and East Lindsey District Council (ELDC), we are delighted to announce our plans to create an exciting new inclusive sports hub.
“The facilities will be enjoyed by young people during school hours, and then be available to the community during evenings, weekends and school holidays.”
The Trust is now inviting the public to share their views as part of a period of consultation which runs between December 14, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
Anyone who would like to take part can either email the Trust at [email protected] or attend a public consultation evening at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School at 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
