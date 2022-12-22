Plans for new sports hub at Horncastle school

A Christmas food bank initiative set up by Lincoln City supporters and backed by numerous local businesses has seen over £9,000 raised and donated for those less fortunate in our community this festive period.

Paul Dixon and Andrew Helgesen from the Lincoln City Fans Player Scheme, which raises awareness and funds for supporters of the Imps as well as the local community, had a vision of helping the Lincoln Food Bank back in 2020, as the financial hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt across the country.

The pair approached local businesses and the wider public to see how many donations he could amass, eventually raising £3,000 in the first year and £4,600 in 2021.

2022 saw more than 50 local businesses contribute to the cause, varying from bars, restaurants, retailers, property developers, venues and more.

The project was backed by a number of local businesses across Lincolnshire, with home improvement company Starglaze pledging £1,000 to the cause. The Lincolnite joined Starglaze in donating boxes and bags of food to the Lincoln Food Bank.

It has also seen trade unions including the GMB Union and Unite donate money towards the initiative, along with dozens of local independents joining forces to spread some much needed Christmas cheer.

Paul and Andy set themselves a donation target of £5,000 for this year, soaring past that figure with flying colours as £8,500 was reached. Lincolnshire Co-op boosted this total by 10%, bringing the final sum to £9,350.

Paul Dixon discussed the motivations behind the project and what he hopes to achieve with the unity of football supporters and kind-hearted residents alike.

He said: “We represent the fans of the club and do this through the will of the fans, first of all we raise money for the football club but this time of year it became about raising money for Lincoln Food Bank.

“It’s been amazing seeing the responses to the Fans Players Scheme, we don’t judge regardless of how much is donated – we just want everyone to be a part of it as much as possible.

“The main thing is that it all comes together and we make a difference. Next year is going to be even worse for people with bills rising.

“Working class families are struggling and for me there is nothing worse than that, there’s people in uniforms who go to work daily and have no money left to pay for food. Everyone is doing an amazing job and I just hope this makes a difference.”

All the money collected during this initiative will be converted into Lincolnshire Co-op vouchers, used at food bank collection points and assigned to the most vulnerable people who need help.

Collette Hyatt, retail manager at Starglaze, said: “Paul and Andy approached us and asked us if we’d be interested in giving a donation. After speaking to the managing director, we decided to donate an additional £50 for every £500 raised – which has been rounded up to £1,000.

“All 240 employees in the showroom and head office came together to collect food for the food bank, we’ve managed to get hundreds of pounds of food alongside the help of The Lincolnite who also got on board. A huge thank you to everyone who got involved, hopefully it can make a few people’s Christmas a bit brighter this year.”

Sam Turner, the community engagement manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, added: “I think that the need for food banks has grown recently, which is terribly sad to see, but also the generosity of the people has grown with that.

“I think people like to support each other and be a part of a community effort, and the Lincoln City Fans’ Player Scheme has really enabled that to be possible.

“It’s such a great cause and the more we can all do to help at the moment, the better.”

If you are able to help, food donations will be welcomed in the New Year at the Starglaze Showroom on Tritton Road.

This will happily ensure that the Lincoln Food Bank receives any kind gifts, please contact Collette on 07771646753 if you feel you are able to help.

