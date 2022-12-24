Reflections 2022: Martin Hill – A year of highs and lows

Martin Hill is the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council

I’m sure, as we approach the end of the year, we will reflect on 12 months that has certainly had its share of highs and lows.

We started 2022 still under the shadow of the COVID 19 pandemic, and we can all be grateful that we no longer have the restrictions on our freedoms that we saw for so long.

It’s true, we are ending the year with the uncertainty of difficult financial times and many Lincolnshire families may be approaching the festive season with a certain amount of anxiety.

I’d urge anyone who is struggling to take action early – there is help available on the council’s website: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/costofliving .

Worrying about money can often make people more vulnerable to scammers and dangerous counterfeit products, so please look out for your neighbours and loved ones.

Lincolnshire recently held ‘Small Business Saturday’ and I believe that small business are the backbone of our county.

It’s important to remember that while we may have concerns about the cost of living, there are millions of people around the world who have much more to worry about.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen hundreds of families who have been forced to flee their own homes and their own country due to the devastating war. But, many Lincolnshire people have already come forward to offer help.

In March 2022, in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the government launched the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, Homes for Ukraine (HfU), offering a route of entry to those who may have someone here willing to provide them with a home.

Since the scheme launched, Lincolnshire has continued to welcome Ukrainian guests and I would like to personally thank the Lincolnshire hosts who, at the end of October, had welcomed over 1000 HfU guests into their homes.

Although some of those Ukraine guests are now moving on into independent accommodation, around 900 individuals are still residing with a host in Lincolnshire.

We are currently expecting just over 1,300 arrivals in total to the county, based on applications so far.

Christmas is a time to be charitable and county residents have shown this in bounds during 2022 supporting those who need it most. It’s also a time to be grateful for what we have, including peaceful times. I wish you all a merry Christmas.