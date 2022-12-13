Road closures for Lincoln Santa Fun Run 2022

Road closures and traffic restrictions will be in place when a sea of festive red races around uphill Lincoln for the popular Santa Fun Run & Walk which returns to the city on Sunday, December 18.

The traditional Lincoln Santa Fun Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, had to be held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before around 1,200 took part as the festive event returned in its traditional format last year. The 2022 race will start at 11am on Sunday with participants encouraged to arrive from 10am.

Organisers say that whilst they will “try and minimise the impact and inconvenience to local residents and businesses, the safety of all those taking part in the event is of paramount importance”, so traffic restrictions will be in place.

Road closures

Bailgate (full length)

Burton Road (between Rasen Lane & Westgate)

Carline Road (full length)

Castle Hill (full length)

Chapel Lane (full length)

Church Lane (full length)

Drury Lane (full length)

Eastgate (full length)

Exchequergate (full length)

Minster Yard (full length)

Nettleham Road (between Church Lane & Eastgate)

Newport (Bailgate to Rasen Lane)

Northgate (full length)

Pottergate (full length)

Priorygate (full length)

Spring Hill (between Drury Lane & Beaumont Fee)

St Paul’s Lane (full length)

Union Road (full length)

West Bight

Westgate (full length)

Wordsworth Street (full length)

Suspension of all residents parking, limited waiting, bus only, disabled & loading bay

Bailgate (full length)

Drury Lane (full length)

Eastgate (from Bailgate to Priory Gate)

Minster Yard (full length)

Westgate (full length)

Union Road (full length)

No Waiting & No Loading

Bailgate – full length, including parking bays

Church Lane from Bailgate to Northgate – full length both sides

Northgate – Full length on both sides of road

Eastgate – from Bailgate to Priory Gate on both sides of road

Priorygate – Full length on both sides of road

Minster Yard – Full length on both sides of road

Drury Lane – Full length on both sides of road

Union Road – Full length on both sides of road

Westgate – Full length on both sides of road

This year’s route will start in Castle Square instead of the usual Westgate. It will then go into the Bailgate, through Newport Arch and around Lincoln Cathedral before finishing at Minster Yard.

To keep the cost affordable, the organisers have introduced an extra one lap option. The single lap of 2km costs £12 for adults and children (£1 for under 5s and dogs). There is also an eco option for £8 where the Santa suit is not supplied.

The usual two lap (4km) route is priced at £15 for adults or children (£1 for under 5s and dogs). The eco option is priced at £11.

There is a total capacity for the event for 2,000 runners and registration will run until December 17 – book your place online here.

New for this year will be a food bank collection point in Castle Square on the day of the race.

Organisers have also introduced family ticket donations. This means people can donate a ticket for a family of three for £25 who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford to go. These tickets are available on the registration page.

This year’s feature charity is EDAN Lincs, who will get 50% of funds raised at the event. The remaining funds will be split between other local charities.

