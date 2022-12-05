Sincil Bank resident parking schemes passed to reduce commuter creep
Part of grand scheme to rejuvenate the area
Two parking permit schemes in Lincoln have been approved by councillors in a bid for residents to reclaim their streets from commuters and visitors.
Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee voted in favour of the two applications for permit schemes – known as 5C and 5D – from the City of Lincoln Council.
Both zones will border Sincil Bank, with 5C encompassing roads between High Street, Pennell Street and Portland Street, while 5D will be bordered by Canwick Road, Sincil Bank football ground and the East West Link Road.
The aim is to reduce commuter parking, minimise congestion, improve footpath access, stop areas being used as rat runs and improve air quality.
Authorities have plans to reconfigure streets to create more green space, along with the creation of a green corridor giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists, in order to remove congestion and improve air quality.
Park ward Councillor Julie Kinney, representing Sincil Bank, told councillors: “The regeneration vision, which has evolved over time, aims to improve the quality of life for residents.
“Residents’ parking is one of the stepping stones forward towards the residents reclaiming their neighbourhoods.
“We need to move commuters out of the area and reduce the volume of cars using Sincil Bank as a rat run.”
Councillors originally deferred 5C so they could see the area for themselves following concerns that the cost – £26 for the first permit and £52 for a second – would be too much during the cost of living crisis, as well as worries around access for visitors and carers.
Both schemes had seen a number of objections, with 5C getting 17 and 5D receiving 32 objections along similar grounds to its counterparts.
Officers told members the schemes were justified against the council’s guidance for permit parking schemes and surveys had identified limited space during the day due to commuters and other visitors to the city.
They said the proposals took into account any increases in the costs born by residents and would contribute to ongoing initiatives to improve the environment in the Sincil Bank area.
Councillors were mostly in favour of the scheme, however, some expressed “a degree of scepticism” over the plans.
Councillor Tom Ashton said: “I am concerned there is a vision creep – what started off a few months ago on the other side of the High Street, is now covering by increments the whole of this section of Lincoln to Pelham Bridge.
“I wonder whether there would have been genuine enthusiasm and democratic consent across all of this area if the whole scheme had been put out there,” he said.
