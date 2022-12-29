Witness appeal after woman hit by bus in Spalding
69-year-old woman taken to hospital with serious injuries
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Winfrey Avenue, Spalding last week.
Shortly after 6pm on Thursday 22 December, officers attended a collision involving a bus and a woman.
The 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are thankfully not life-threatening.
The road was closed until around 2am to allow officers to deal with the incident.
Investigations are still ongoing, and police are keen to hear from those who may be able to help with the inquiries.
There are a number of ways to contact Lincolnshire Police.
- By emailing investigating officer PC Chris Hearn at [email protected] quoting incident 332 of 22 December.
- Alternatively, you can call PC Chris Hearn on 07796496939 quoting incident 332 of 22 December.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.