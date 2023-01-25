4 hours ago

A15 closed “for some time” after serious lorry crash

The driver of a car which crashed with a lorry suffered injuries
The A15 is closed just north of Scampton | Photo: Google

The A15 will remain closed while police deal with a two-vehicle collision between a car and a lorry, which saw one person sustain injuries.

Incident 52 of today, reported at 7.38am, relates to a two-vehicle RTC on Ermine Street, Hackthorn involving a car and a lorry.

The driver of the lorry is uninjured and the driver of the Citroen sustained injuries.

The road is still closed, and will remain closed for some time, as we had a report of a broken down lorry on the same road. Incident 106 of today refers.

