A15 closed “for some time” after serious lorry crash
The driver of a car which crashed with a lorry suffered injuries
The A15 will remain closed while police deal with a two-vehicle collision between a car and a lorry, which saw one person sustain injuries.
Incident 52 of today, reported at 7.38am, relates to a two-vehicle RTC on Ermine Street, Hackthorn involving a car and a lorry.
The driver of the lorry is uninjured and the driver of the Citroen sustained injuries.
The road is still closed, and will remain closed for some time, as we had a report of a broken down lorry on the same road. Incident 106 of today refers.
