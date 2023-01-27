Appeal for missing man last seen in Lincoln and Skegness

A 34-year-old man who boasted about being a “full G” on social media while on the run from police has been arrested in Worksop.

Paul White, of Plantation Hill in Worksop, has been ordered not to enter Lincolnshire unless for court purposes.

He was the subject of a wanted appeal by Lincolnshire Police in connection with a fight at Sleaford Medical Group on January 5.

Following the publishing of his wanted appeal, White took to the comments section of both Lincolnshire Police and The Lincolnite to brag about not being caught.

He referred to himself as a “full G” – likely a reference to drugs – in Facebook comments, after people said he bared resemblance to Arthur Shelby from Peaky Blinders and TV artist Bob Ross.

However, his arrogance proved to be short-lived, as Nottinghamshire Police officers arrested Paul White at an address in Worksop in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say this was down to “proactive searches and community intelligence”.

The 34-year-old was brought in for questioning and charged with a public order offence by Lincolnshire Police officers.

He has been bailed until a Lincoln Magistrates Court appearance on February 22, with conditions stating that he must not enter Lincolnshire unless for court appearances or solicitor meetings.

White has also been told not to contact “certain individuals” during the period of his bail.

