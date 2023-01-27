4 hours ago

Appeal for missing man last seen in Lincoln and Skegness

Last seen wearing all black with grey and white trainers
Have you seen Anthony? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We are appealing for help to find missing 36-year-old Anthony who was last seen in Lincoln and Skegness.

He is believed to be wearing a black bobble hat, a black Adidas puffer coat with white stripes on the sleeves, black tracksuit bottoms and grey and white Puma trainers. He may also be carrying a white bag for life.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

