Armed police swoop on Skegness property
The incident has been ongoing through the night
We are currently in attendance at a property in Tennyson Green in Skegness.
Firearms officers were deployed to the premises at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, 24 January and will remain on scene this morning.
Our presence may cause some traffic disruption in the area, and we will be contacting nearby businesses and organisations in due course.
This is an ongoing incident, and we will release more information when we can.
Inc436 of 24/01/23