Armed police swoop on Skegness property

A warm bank in Lincoln has seen demand surpass expectations over the winter.

Over 40 people regularly attend the free mornings at St Giles Methodist Church, where they can also get food parcels and cheap clothing.

Warm banks have become a growing need as high energy prices mean people don’t want to heat their homes.

The church co-ordinator Cay Sherlock says people of all ages are coming for company and to keep warm.

“More and more people seem to come along every week. When we first turned our coffee morning into a warm bank, we didn’t expect this,” she said.

“We regularly get 40 to 50 people on a Wednesday, and 20 to 30 on a Friday.

“People are telling us they’re coming because they’re struggling with heating bills – but the companionship is also important. It’s somewhere that the radiators are hot and people feel welcome.

“There are teenagers, families with toddlers, all the way up to people in their seventies and eighties. Nobody shuns anybody.

“There was an increase in people coming when the weather turned very cold – people are glad when we tell them we’re always open.”

The Addison Drive church holds warm room sessions between 10am and 12pm, Wednesday and Friday.

It also runs a food larder on those days, where people can pick up parcels with enough food to last three days.

“We don’t like to say the larder is going well as that means there are more people in need, but it’s certainly busy,” Cay said.

“Last week we gave parcels to 60 people and nearly ran out. Fortunately, we get regular deliveries from supermarkets.”

People can fill a bag with clothes for just £1 in the church’s Free For All section, which has expanded from a single rail to a whole room.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer is encouraged to come along, and donations of food and clothing are gratefully received.

A new craft morning has also been set up Mondays, 10am to 12pm.

