Asylum seekers sent to Lincolnshire hotels with ‘little or no notice’

Seven hotels are being used across the county

Lincolnshire councils were sometimes told that asylum seekers would be housed in their area after they had already arrived.

In other cases, council officers say they were given just days of notice.

Serco, the government contractor responsible for asylum seeker housing, is temporarily using seven hotels across Lincolnshire.

A Lincolnshire County Council meeting on Tuesday heard that communication had been patchy as up to 500 people were moved into the area at short-notice.

The contractor is now looking at alternative accommodation to hotels.

Semantha Neal, the Assistant Director of Prevention and Early Intervention, told the councillors that Serco had been “hit and miss” in talking with local authorities.

“There were occasions when we were told on Friday that they would be arriving on Monday, and instead they would turn up over the weekend,” she said at the Public Protection and Communities Committee.

“Other times, we were told they had arrived overnight without us knowing that the hotel had been stood up.

“Serco should be talking to local authorities in advance of standing up hotels.

“There was a large drive to move people out of Manston asylum centre in Kent. People were moved very quickly without local areas being able to take a lead.`z

“[Immigration Minister] Robert Jenrick is issued a mandate to Serco that they have to give councils greater notice. This hasn’t been put to the test yet as we haven’t had any new hotels since.

“Councils don’t have the right to veto the use of hotels, but we can carry out checks to make sure that they are clean and safe. In cases where problems are raised, we will return to ensure they have been actioned.”

She said that the company is now focusing on other forms of accommodation.

“Serco are looking at emptying people out of hotels. They are casting a wide net, including considering detached houses and unused student accommodation,” she said.

Single males are currently being housed across five Skegness hotels and one in Boston Borough. Another in South Kesteven is housing women, children and families.

The number being housed hit nearly 500 at one point over the previous 12 months.

The ban on asylum seekers working while their applications were processed was also critcised at the meeting.

Councillor Key said: “The country is crying out for workers. Pressure should be put on the authorities to allow at least temporary work permits.

“It must be so depressing stuck in a hotel, waiting day after day. I can’t understand the logic behind it.”

Serco has been contacted for comment about issues with communication.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.