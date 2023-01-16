Duo charged after man seriously injured in Lincoln incident
We have charged two people with aggravated burglary following an incident which left a man in his 40s with a serious facial injury.
Officers received multiple 999 calls that people were attempting to force their way into a building in Cannon Street, Lincoln and making verbal threats at around 12.30am yesterday morning (Sunday 15 January).
Officer were immediately dispatched and found a man with multiple injuries in need of medical assistance. The victim was given immediate first aid at the scene by officers and then taken to hospital for further treatment.
Two men were arrested at the scene by 12.42pm. It is believed that those involved were known to each other.
Specialist officers remained on scene and in the local area throughout the night and into the day carrying out enquiries.
Ryan Adams, 34, of Gateford Road, Worksop, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary last night and remanded into custody.
Michael Nelson, 28, of no fixed address, has been charged with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon and remanded into custody.
Both are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (16 January).