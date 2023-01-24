Grace Millane: Mum leaves memorial stone on top of Africa’s highest peak
Spurred on by the memory of her daughter and husband
The mum of Grace Millane left an engraved stone at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in memory of her daughter who was brutally murdered in New Zealand in 2018.
Jesse Kempson strangled the former University of Lincoln student to death during sex before stuffing her body inside a suitcase. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 17 years jail time and the case changed the law as we know it forever.
Grace’s mother Gillian Millane raised more than £30,000 for charity by climbing the highest mountain in Africa and told BBC Breakfast that leaving the stone meant that her daughter was “still travelling around the world”.
She was spurred on by the memory of her daughter, and her husband David who sadly died from cancer in 2020, and she told BBC East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire: “I’m just overwhelmed and very, very emotional.” Gillian also left a stone engraved with the name of her late husband.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now