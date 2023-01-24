Huge solar farm between Lincoln and Sleaford could power 180,000 homes
A consultation has begun on plans for a major solar farm between Lincoln and Sleaford that would have the capacity to power 180,000 homes every year.
The proposed farm with battery storage, named Springwell, has been proposed across areas of agricultural land near Blankney, Scopwick and Ashby de le Launde.
The land is predominantly owned by Blankney Estates farming company, which says the solar farm will ‘play an important role in safeguarding the future operations while supporting the ethos of long term sustainability.’
Springwell is backed by EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy.
A consultation was launched on Tuesday, January 24, Information can be found on the scheme’s website here.
As well as delivering clean energy, parts of the Springwell site would also be used for recreational, landscape and ecological enhancements. The early design includes suggestions for new habitats, planting and improvements to the existing footpath network.
The consultation will run for six weeks, closing on Tuesday 7 March. Feedback from local communities will help shape early plans for Springwell and identify potential benefits that it could support in the local area.
EDF Renewables UK’s Head of Solar, Ben Fawcett said: “We are currently at a very early stage with our plans for Springwell, with the feedback we receive during this consultation helping to inform our plans while they are still being developed.
“We encourage everyone to get in touch, meet with us and share their views during the consultation.”
The exhibitions will take place at the following dates and locations:
· Tuesday 31 January – Blankney Old School House (2pm –7pm)
· Wednesday 01 February – Scopwick Village Hall (2pm – 7pm)
· Friday 03 February – Ashby de la Launde Village Hall (11am – 4pm)
· Saturday 04 February – Metheringham Village Hall (11am – 4pm)
Copies of the consultation materials can also be picked up at the following locations:
· Blankney Golf Club, Lincoln Road, Blankney LN4 3AZ
· Scopwick Village Hall, Brookside, LN4 3PA
· Metheringham Community Library, High Street, LN4 3DZ
All responses must be received by the consultation deadline of 11:59pm on Tuesday 07 March 2023.