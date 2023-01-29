Iranian asylum seekers volunteering to help Skegness church and food bank
One said “we are not bad people”
Three Christian men who fled Iran and have been housed in hotels in Skegness for a year are trying to do their bit to help the local community.
Although they are not allowed to do paid work, they can volunteer and are helping the local church and food bank, including doing the partitions and plasterboard.
They said if they’d stayed in their country they risked being hanged, and believe their wives and families are safer now.
The increased use of Skegness hotels for asylum seekers has worried and angered some in the town.
One of the Iranian men told BBC Look North: “I understand people here don’t know us, but I want to say to them we are not bad guys, we are not bad people. I’m very glad and happy to be working here, I do it for Jesus here.”
Vicar David Middleton, from The Storehouse in Skegness, is creating a centre to support rough sleepers and food bank users, and is grateful for the help of the volunteers.
He said: “The Iranian guys, we have about 35ish, they’re here very Sunday, they want to do something.”
