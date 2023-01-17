Lincolnshire woman, 103, could be local air ambulance charity’s oldest fundraiser

A 103-year-old woman from Pinchbeck in Lincolnshire could be the oldest fundraiser for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Ena Maddison decided on her last birthday that the thing she wanted to do most of all was to go and see the bright yellow helicopter at the charity’s base in Bracebridge Heath, which she visited on a wintery morning on December 6, 2022.

Adorning her wall at home in Pinchbeck, Ena also has a certificate thanking her for her generous donation to the charity of £250, which was money raised from her Golden Wedding celebration.

She said: “I didn’t realise how big the helicopter was. It was lovely and the pilot was so kind chatting to me. Thank you all for making this day such a special one.”

Karen Jobling, CEO of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, said: “It was lovely to meet Ena at our recent supporter open day and be able to thank her for her generosity. As we receive no direct funding from the Government, we rely on fundraisers like Ena to support our work.

“Last year, it cost £8 million to keep our crews operational 24 hours of the day, seven days of the week, delivering pre-hospital emergency medicine to people across the counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. Ena’s gift helps us to be by the patient’s side when they need it most.”

Staff at LNAA are now keen to find out if Ena is indeed their oldest fundraiser and are urging others to contact them via email at [email protected]

