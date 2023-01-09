Man, 44, missing from Skegness since the weekend
Have you seen Shaun?
We are seeking assistance to locate missing Shaun.
Shaun, aged 44, was last seen in the Skegness area on the morning of Sunday 8 January.
He is described as white, average build with short blonde hair, and was wearing a red T-shirt, blue zipped hoodie, denim jeans and blue Nike trainers.
If you have seen Shaun or no his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote PID 115229.
