North Kesteven councillor calls on authority to do more to tackle cost of living crisis

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney says he is reassured by the £20m Levelling Up cash which will create vital infrastructure for the Western Growth Corridor.

The government has awarded the city money to build a road bridge connecting Tritton Road with the massive new housing development.

The bridge would improve connections for the 3,200 homes expected to be built in the area.

Lincoln’s MP had previously been skeptical about whether the road network would be in place to support the development.

However, he says the new project will make it easier for both new and old residents to get around.

“I wanted to see infrastructure in place before the first bricks were laid for any housing developments. This will help with that,” Mr McCartney said, speaking at the Tritton Road site.

“Some houses are already planned and are advancing. A new junction is being created at the far end where Birchwood Avenue meets Skellingthorpe Road, addressing problems there.

“There will be a spine road running through the centre of the Western Growth Corridor and coming out here on Tritton Road.

“The fact is that before the majority of those houses will be built, this will be in place.”

The bid was a joint initiative between the Conservative MP and the Labour-run City of Lincoln Council, and also includes a footbridge across the railway.

Mr McCartney said the project would deliver benefits for anyone who lives or travels in south Lincoln.

“The Western Growth Corridor has been talked about for a couple of decades,” he said.

“There was talk about linking the spine road with the bypass, which was one of the worst ideas that could have been thought of.

“Congestion on Skellingthorpe Road, Doddington Road and Tritton Road is already heavy at times of the day, and that would need to be alleviated. With 3200 homes, that would only get worse.

“I got the agreement that all types of traffic would be able to use the spine road, and put my name to the bid.

“Hopefully later this year or early next year we will see the foundations put in place.

“By 2025, residents in Hartsholme, Birchwood and the new developments will be able to use that spine road to their heart’s content.”

£2.1bn has been allocated in the second round of Levelling Up funding, aimed at helping historically overlooked areas.

Councillor Ric Metcalfe, leader of the City of Lincoln Council, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for the city.

“The Western Growth Corridor is one of the most important developments in the city’s long history and these works will have a significant impact on traffic issues in this area of Lincoln.

“Growth is essential to securing Lincoln’s long-term future and this scheme will play a major part in delivering this.”

Hamish Falconer, the Labour candidate for Lincoln in the next election, also welcomed the news.

“While Karl did back the bid from June onwards, this is overwhelming a Labour bridge and housebuilding. Conservative councillors opposed the Western Growth Corridor plans,” he said.

“We now need to do all we can to minimise disruption while delivering this big, important project to level up Lincoln.”

