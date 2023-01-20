Oh, well! Cause of Gosberton sinkhole discovered

Three parking fines were handed out on average every day on the most ticketed street in Lincolnshire.

Vehicles on Silver Street in Lincoln received 1,351 Parking Charge Notices (PCN) in the 2021/22 financial year.

Shortly behind it was the Market Place in Boston with 1,093 fines.

Seaside visitors may have fallen victim on South Parade in Skegness, where 711 PCNs were given out.

Just over 35,000 were issued across the whole of the county.

This was a five year high, according to a council report, with numbers bouncing back after Covid lockdowns.

Unsurprisingly, Lincoln was the district where the highest number of fines were issued, accounting for nearly half of the total.

Other hotspots in the city were West Parade, Newland Street, Clasketgate and Waterside South.

Meanwhile, just 622 tickets were given out in the whole of North Kesteven, with Westgate in Sleaford receiving the most.

Wednesday was the most popular day for handing out tickets, the data shows.

There were over 2,500 reports of nuisance parking were submitted by the public that year.

The majority were attended by the council, with others referred to the police or discontinued because of unenforceable restrictions.

Other reports can be submitted through the Lincolnshire County Council website.

The report, which will go before the county council’s Highways and Transport Committee on January 23, notes the rising cost of parking enforcement.

“The level of penalty charge has remained static for many years whilst costs, especially for staff and travel, continue to climb,” it says.

“This leads to an inevitable cross over where cost can exceed income.

“How to minimise or eliminate this financial burden whilst continuing to deliver the service in line with council policy will be the main priority going forward.”

See the full breakdown of when and where tickets were handed out in Lincolnshire last year.

