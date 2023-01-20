Oh, well! Cause of Gosberton sinkhole discovered
Redundant feature has been filled in
The cause of a village sinkhole which swallowed a lorry’s wheels has been revealed as an old well.
Lincolnshire County Council confirmed crews had completed excavation and investigation works on the Salem Street hole in Gosberton after it was closed on January 5.
A spokesperson said: “The cause of the sinkhole appears to be an old well which has been redundant for many years.
“The well has now been infilled and our specialist team are currently installing a concrete base to the site as a platform for the reinstatement works.
“Anglian Water are due on site next Monday, January 23, to carry out minor works on their clean water system and once this element has been completed we will be able to continue to back fill the void.”
While works are ongoing the A152 will continue to have two-way traffic lights controlling the flow of traffic at the site and the junction with Salem Street will remain closed.
The road was closed following the incident on January 5 which saw a lorry become stuck as the road fell away taking its rear wheels. It took several hours for the vehicle to be recovered.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now