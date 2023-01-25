Police name man who died in A1077 crash near Barton-upon-Humber
A man who died after a collision on the A1077 near Barton-upon-Humber on Wednesday 11 January has been named as 72-year-old Geoffrey Ellis of New Holland.
Police attended a road traffic collision on Barrow Road (A1077) at 4.50pm after a grey VW Passat was in collision with a black Volvo.
Geoffrey, the driver of the Passat, was taken to hospital. However, on Friday 20 January, he sadly passed away in hospital.
We are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward, and we would particularly like to speak with an off-duty nurse who is believed to have attended the scene.
If anyone saw anything or has dashcam footage from the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 367 of 11 January 2023.
