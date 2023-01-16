Rugby Report: Lincoln, Scunthorpe and Stamford among winning women’s teams

Wins for Gainsborough, Horncastle and Bourne’s men too

Clare Brooker-Brown and Jenna Bierton both crossed for a hat-trick of tries as Lincoln Ladies moved up to second place in Women’s NC 1 Midlands with an emphatic 67-5 win at Lutterworth.

Wingers Olivia Smith and Dannielle Scarr each grabbed a brace of tries, while Jade Morgan also got her name on the scoresheet with a five-pointer.

Vice captain Emily Nelson successfully slotted over five conversions and Smith added one.

Claire Hanson-Church, Sarah Fox-Fiddes and Georgia Ratnage all impressed on their debuts for Lincoln Ladies.

Proud captain Abi Lee said: “Every player on the pitch had a great game and setting the standard we intend to carry through to our remaining fixtures this season.”

Elsewhere in women’s rugby, there was an all-Lincolnshire clash in Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East) as Boston Ladies claimed an impressive 45-0 win against Kesteven Ladies.

Tiana Woollaston crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Boston and Lillie Smith scored two.

Max Heeley and Hannah Booth each grabbed a try, with the latter also kicking five conversions.

Boston coach Shaun Turl praised the “fantastic whole squad performance” whilst giving credit to Kesteven who “stuck to it all afternoon”.

Kesteven Ladies captain Jade Sheardown said her side “really came into their own in the second half fighting hard with true Black Army spirit”.

In Women’s NC 2 North (East), Cassie Milestone crossed for two tries and kicked five conversions as Scunthorpe Women won 40-5 at Sandal.

Ewa Jasek also grabbed a brace of tries for Scunthorpe and Jo Hart and Sophie Bullass each scored one.

In Women’s NC 3 Midlands (East), second-placed Stamford Women secured a narrow 12-10 victory at Amber Valley.

Ellie Brown-Barn and Alice Bentley both scored tries for Stamford.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley, who kicked over a crucial conversion to edge the Lincolnshire side to victory.

Gainsborough Ladies battled hard in a 41-5 defeat against league leaders Oadby Wyggestonian Women.

Gainsborough were hit by injuries going into the match, but still showed great spirit and Helen Jones scored their only try.

Chelsea Palmer was named as Gainsborough’s forward of the match, while Rebecca Tacey was borrowed from Grimsby and named as the best back for the Lincolnshire side.

Deeping Devils Ladies travelled to face Market Harborough with just 10 players, but still battled valiantly with their tries coming from captain Jo Burke, Rachel Marshall, and Steph Patten.

Patten and Marshall were named as the Lincolnshire side’s forward and back of the match respectively.

Lincoln’s men’s first, second and third teams were all in action over the weekend.

Lincoln’s 1st XV suffered frustration on the road in a 29-19 defeat away against second-placed Mellish in Counties 1 Midlands East (North).

Captain Lewis Wilson, Josh White, and Harry Marks scored Lincoln’s tries and Louie Cooke added two conversions.

Lincoln Imps XV continued their unbeaten league season in NLD Merit Table East 1 with a hard-fought 35-24 victory away against Kesteven.

Captain Alex Brodrick, Jack Miles, Luke Brodrick and Jack Randell, and Kieran Hawkes all scored tries for Lincoln. Randell controlled the match at fly-half and converted all five tries.

Harry Cox, Josh Udom, James Draper, and Ben Betts all scored tries for Kesteven, with Martyn Parker adding two conversions.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV battled hard throughout, but a hat-trick from James Smith saw them narrowly defeated 34-28 at Horncastle.

Dale Bowman grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln and Shaun Dove and Ryan Harmer each scored one. Bowman also successfully slotted over three conversions and Paul Swaby added one.

In addition to Smith’s hat-trick, Will Sharpe and Jake Taylor also scored tries for Horncastle. Troy Willerton added three conversions and Smith also kicked a penalty.

The match also saw Lincoln club stalwarts Alex “Snowy” Cotterill and Darren Tinsley make their comebacks for the third team, while Joseph Flint was named as Horncastle’s man-of-the-match for an excellent performance in his first ever game at full-back.

In junior rugby, Luca Metcalfe scored a hat-trick of tries on his debut for the club as Lincoln’s Under-16s beat Boston 51-5.

William Kirk and Jasper Wilson both grabbed a brace of tries for Lincoln, while William Parfitt and Harry Money each scored one. Oliver Jorden successfully kicked three conversions.

Other Results – Men’s Rugby

In Regional 1 North East, Scunthorpe’s home match against Paviors was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

However, Scunthorpe’s 2nd XV – the Stags – were in action and beat Hull Ionians 12-10 thanks to tries from Ethan Taylor and Jamie Drury, and a conversion by Josh Clarke.

There was late drama when Hull were awarded a penalty with the last kick off the match, but their attempt hit the crossbar.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV were in action away against Grimsby’s 2nd XV in the Eastern Merit League.

David Arnell and John Woollard both crossed for a brace of tries and Sergio Abreu, Kirk Murray, Scott Kelly, and Lewis Tablot, each scored one in a 44-0 victory for Scunthorpe. Daniel Kennington and John Woollard each added one conversion.

Grimsby battled hard throughout with Scunthorpe captain Andy Kelly saying “the score doesn’t reflect the battle by Grimsby in a great game played in the brilliant spirit of rugby”.

The match also saw Lewis Rothenburg make his Grimsby comeback after a year off rugby.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (North), Lloyd Buck crossed for a try as Market Rasen & Louth suffered a 20-11 defeat in a muddy match at Southwell.

The Lincolnshire side’s remaining points came via the boot of Spen Holvey who kicked two penalties.

In Counties 1 Midlands East (South), David Martin scored a try and Harry Ayton added the conversion as Stamford lost 24-7 in a difficult game at Wellingborough.

In the same division, Bourne claimed an emphatic 38-0 home win against Northampton Casuals thanks to tries from Sam Harby, JJ Roberts, Josh Lynch, Adam Mchugh, and Adam Binns.

The remaining points came via the boot of captain Sam Evison who kicked five conversions and one penalty.

Bourne’s 2nd XV also enjoyed success at home with a 24-14 win against Stamford College Old Boys’ second/vets team.

Matt Holden, Adam Hawkins, Sam Scott, and Jack Lagdon all scored tries for Bourne, with the latter two each adding one conversion.

Tom Birks and Andrew Durrant both crossed for tries for Stamford College Old Boys.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of Ben Morgan who aded two conversions.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (North), Harry Beresford grabbed a brace of tries as Gainsborough secured a 34-29 win at Ashfield.

Man-of-the-match Kieron Smythe, Brad Beresford, and Jordy Holden also scored tries for Gainsborough, while Robbie Goodyear kicked three conversions and one penalty.

Will Walker, Alex Knight, and Dan Turner all scored tries, and Sam Hawkins kicked two conversions, as Kesteven battled hard in a 31-19 defeat away against Nottingham Casuals.

Lewis Dyson, Kyle Skipworth and Billy Stainton were Grimsby’s try scorers in a 33-17 defeat away against Nottingham Moderns, while Jess Matthews added one conversion.

Grimsby had found themselves 28-0 down at half-time, but battled hard and had their opponents on the back foot for large spells in the second half.

Boston’s trip to Belper was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Counties 2 Midlands East (South), second-placed Spalding suffered only their second league defeat of the season after a narrow 16-12 loss at home against Queens.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (North), Sleaford secured a losing bonus point in a narrow 12-8 defeat at Worksop.

Leon Stobart scored Sleaford’s only try of the match and Tim O’Sullivan slotted over a penalty.

North Hykeham dug in to make it difficult for their opponents at times, but unfortunately they were on the wrong end of a 26-7 defeat at Meden Vale.

Jamie Robson scored Hykeham’s try which was converted by Max Foster.

Cleethorpes took a makeshift side to face Nottingham Medics and battled hard during a 55-14 defeat.

Jon Wools and Dan McDaid both scored tries for Cleethorpes and Morgan Adams added two conversions.

In Counties 3 Midlands East (South), Deepings fought right until the end of what was a difficult encounter, which ended in a 56-5 defeat at second-placed Brackley.

Captain Lewis Cannell scored the only try of the match for the Lincolnshire side.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Tom Marlow crossed for a try, which was converted by Morgan Williams, as Barton & District showed great spirit despite the result in a 24-7 defeat against BP RUFC.

