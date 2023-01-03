Tribute to Daisy Made farmer who died aged 95
Rest in peace Bob
A tribute has been paid to a 95-year-old farmer from the family behind the popular Daisy Made in Lincoln who sadly passed away before Christmas.
Robert “Bob” Scarborough was born on the farm on July 10, 1927 and spent his entire life there, and as a youngster, he saw the farm work done with horses.
He farmed throughout the war and continued to farm as tractors and technology moved forward. Even into retirement he continued to be active on the farm, doing the rounds on his quad bike and then on his mobility scooter.
Sadly, farmer Bob passed away at his home on December 15, 2022.
Daisy Made Farm said: “I’m sure many regular customers have met or chatted with Bob down the years, whilst having a coffee or some lunch in the shop. He was a warm and entertaining individual, who always had a story to tell. He will be sadly missed by us all.”
