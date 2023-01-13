Which photo ID will be accepted for future elections?
It will need shown before receiving a ballot paper
The next local elections aren’t until May, but people will need to be ready to show photo identification before they receive a ballot paper under new government proposals.
The Elections Bill will introduce a requirement to show photographic identification when voting in person at polling stations.
This requirement will apply to UK Parliamentary elections across Great Britain. It will be rolled out through secondary legislation to mayoral and council elections and local referendums in England, and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales.
Accepted forms of ID include:
- Passport
- Driving Licence
- Blue badge
- Older person’s bus pass
- Disabled person’s bus pass
See the full list of accepted forms of ID online here.
