Witness appeal after man, 62, dies in Spalding crash
Collision between a car and an electric pedal cycle
We are saddened to report that a 62-year-old man has died following a collision between a pedal cycle and a car.
The collision between a Mitsubishi car and an electric pedal cycle took place on Thursday 12 January in Albion Street in Spalding.
Emergency services including ambulance and police, were immediately dispatched the scene when the collision was reported at 6.03am and provided medical assistance to the cyclist at the scene before he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Sadly, he died yesterday morning (25 January). His next of kin are aware.
The driver of the car was not reported to be injured.
The road was closed until around 4.20pm that day while initial investigations were carried out, and our enquiries are ongoing.
We are now appealing for witnesses who we have not yet spoken with to come forward to help our investigation. If you were driving or cycling in the local area at the time of the incident we would ask that you check any dashcam or Go-Pro footage which may have captured either the incident itself or the vehicle or cyclist prior to the collision.
We would also be keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed the collision.
If you can help, please contact Helen Allcroft on [email protected] or call 101 quoting incident 38 of 12 January.