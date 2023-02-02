400-home Pinchbeck plans up for approval in first phase of Spalding urban extension

Councillors will be asked to approve plans for nearly 400 new homes in a Spalding village next week.

Ashley King Developments has applied to South Holland District Council for full planning permission for 100 homes and outline permission for 300 homes off Spalding Road in Pinchbeck.

The site forms the first phase of the 4,000-home Vernatts Sustainable Urban Extension and the developer has been asked to make an £802,800 contribution to the Spalding Western Relief Road.

It will be accessed via a new roundabout at the north-eastern end of the fifth section of the SWRR where it meets Spalding Road and Enterprise Way.

The plans have received some support, including from Pinchbeck Parish Council, however, they have requested help towards infrastructure in the village – including the cemetery, dog waste bins and green space protection.

However others, including South Holland Deepings MP John Hayes have raised concerns over the number of buildings.

In a comment to the council, the MP said: “The primary concerns of my constituents, and I, are the over-development of this site and the loss of any distinction between the settlements of Pinchbeck and Spalding.”

Concerns also include the increased traffic, the loss of agricultural land, drainage and a lack of cycling provision.

However, an officers report said the principle of development on the site was established by the Local Plan.

“It is not considered that the proposal would materially harm the amenity of nearby residents and flood risk and drainage matters are considered to have been appropriately addressed.

“Notwithstanding the concerns that have been raised relating to highways matters, it is not considered that there is a justifiable reason to withhold permission on these grounds and delivery of the scheme would secure important contributions to the Spalding Western Relief Road.”

Councillors will discuss the plans at planning committee next Wednesday.