Councillor backs campaign against pylons which “would devastate Lincolnshire landscape”

February half-term means a week of no school and kids at home, but thankfully there are a range of activities in Lincolnshire to keep your young ones entertained over the holidays.

Whether it is arts and crafts, exploring history or visiting adorable animals, Lincolnshire is again going above and beyond with its programme of events over the half-term period.

Activities are available for all the family across all four corners of the county, from silent discos on beaches to staggering light displays inside Lincoln Cathedral.

Here are ten events to be aware of this February half-term in Lincolnshire:

St Marks Kids Club

The popular Kids Club is back at St Marks Shopping Centre, offering three days of free workshops, arts and crafts during the school holidays.

Running between 10am and 2pm from Tuesday, February 14 until Friday, February 17, the St Marks Kids Club will offer ballon modelling, bird box making and colourful heart wreath creating.

It is completely free of charge and there is no booking required, you just need to turn up at St Marks Square!

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Home to the largest collection of Bengal Tigers in Europe, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is always a popular location for locals and visitors alike – but a special February half-term offer could make it even more tempting.

Accompanied by at least one paying adult, children up to 15 years old are allowed free entry to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park over half-term.

The park is open every day through the holidays from 9.30am until 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Life by Luxmuralis

Touring creative collaboration Life by Luxmuralis will be arriving in Lincolnshire just in time for the February half-term, beaming beautiful light and sound projections inside Lincoln Cathedral from February 15 to February 18.

The historic building’s infrastructure will be awash with stunning light projections, and it is the first time that the acclaimed project is coming to Lincolnshire.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for children aged 5-16, while under-5s go free. Book your slot at the Lincoln Cathedral website.

Mablethorpe Beach Silent Disco

If cutting loose is your young one’s thing, then they can dance free at Mablethorpe Beach on Tuesday, with a silent disco held between 10am and 11am.

No experience is necessary and people of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part, it will be a 50-minute mix of genres for people with a range of musical tastes to enjoy.

The event is supported by local charity Magna Vitae, and a suggested donation of £5 has been asked for in order to participate.

In Orbit at Embassy Theatre

Acclaimed artist Luke Jerram is once again in Lincolnshire to display his remarkable planet pieces, including a new Mars sculpture.

Running from February 10 until March 24 at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, Jerram’s NASA imagery-inspired sculptures of Earth, the Moon and Mars will have allocated two week slots for you to check out.

For a chance to see our planet, moon and even Mars up close and personal, you can bet a free booking slot at the Embassy Theatre website.

Rand Farm Park

February half-term is one of the busiest time periods in the Rand Farm Park calendar, as it coincides with lambing season for the various ewes kept at the site.

We have already seen the remarkable story of one ewe and her lamb triplets of two different breeds, and with around 100 lamb births at Rand Farm Park each year, the staff will be kept very busy in the coming weeks.

The park invites you to witness this lambing period live, as well as even bottle feeding some of the cade lambs yourself! Book family admission via the Rand Farm Park website, with opportunities to take part in the lambing season throughout half-term.

Lincoln Castle

The historic grounds of Lincoln Castle are once again free over this February half-term, with activity sheets available for you to explore the site’s rich heritage.

Entry to the grounds are free of charge, but general admission does apply for events such as the Medieval Wall Walk and Grounds Tours.

There will also be two dog-friendly days at the castle for anyone wanting to take their pooches on a scenic walk. This will take place on February 18 and 19.

Linkage Sensory Bus

Half-term can often be difficult for families of children with special educational needs or disabilities, so Lincs Inspire and Linkage have organised an inclusive sensory bus tour during the holidays.

The bus is totally free, and offers sensory equipment such as projectors, bright coloured lights and aromatherapy diffusers to create a calming environment for SEND children.

It will be suitable for children aged 2-11, running daily from four different locations from 10am until 2pm in 20 minute slots. You can book a space at the Lincs Inspire website.

Woolsthorpe Manor

The birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, Woolsthorpe Manor, has reopened to the public after winter renovation works, and will put on a series of events and activities over the half-term holidays to educate children about the history of Newton.

You can test his theories on gravity, motion and light at the manor’s Science Centre, and you can also fill in his family tree with an interactive game that helps you learn of the great Lincolnshire-born physicist’s past.

You can visit the place where Newton changed the world between Thursday and Monday, with opening hours of 10am to 5pm. Entry to the manor costs £12 for adults and £6 for children.

Spectacle of Light at Belvoir Castle

Coming to an end this week will be the fantastic Spectacle of Light event at Belvoir Castle, which sees the historic building, along with its sweeping grounds, illuminated in bright technicolour.

Amazing light installations will be scattered throughout the display, and there will be tasty treats available to buy along the trail.

Tickets are available from the Belvoir Castle website, with slots allocated in 15-minute chunks from 5.30pm onwards. It runs until Sunday, February 19, costing £19.20 for an adult, £9.60 for a child between 3-15, or £51.20 for a family ticket of two adults and two children.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.