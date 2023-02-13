Councillor backs campaign against pylons which “would devastate Lincolnshire landscape”
“There is nothing green or of benefit to taxpayers in the National Grid proposals”
A senior Lincolnshire County Councillor has said plans for new power pylons across Lincolnshire would “devastate the landscape and our £650 million a year coastal tourism economy.”
Portfolio holder for economy and environment, Councillor Colin Davie, has backed a national campaign against the construction of 50-meter-high pylons across countryside.
National Grid’s proposed £54 billion plans for Lincolnshire include plans for a connection from new North Sea facilities to Chapel St Leonards, as well as a new network going from North Lincolnshire to Herfordshire.
The company has previously said its project would better link up the grid and help deliver 50GW of offshore windpower across the country by 2030.
However, campaign groups nationally want to force the National Grid to reconsider their plans.
Councillor Davie said: “National Grid proposals for the giant pylon line through our beautiful county will devastate landscape and our £650 million per annum Coastal Tourism economy, all for London and the South East’s insatiable desire for more and more power from green and often intermittent generators.
“There is nothing green or of benefit to taxpayers in the National Grid proposals.
“They need to bring forward an Offshore Grid with one single connection into the South East so the landscapes and way of life for thousands of people from the Humber to the Thames can be protected and enhanced.”
A new report by the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons action group has argued that an offshore grid would need 50% less infrastructure, save consumers £6 billion over time, and reduce harm to communities and the environment.
The group plans to send copies of the report to every MP in the UK and recently met with Energy and Climate minister Graham Stuart.
Group founder Rosie Pearson said after the meeting: “There is a very long way to go but at least it seems the government is finally starting to listen.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.