Five-year-low for number killed or seriously injured on Lincolnshire’s roads
Deaths increased last year
The number of people being killed or seriously injured (KSI) on Lincolnshire’s roads hit a five-year-low in 2022, but deaths did increase according to a new report.
Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership’s statistics show 439 KSI incidents in 2022, down from 453 in 2021 and a 566 high in 2017.
Of those 48 were deaths, up from 40 in 2021, however the number fluctuates year-on-year in general with 49 in 2017, 56 in 2018, 54 in 2019, 52 in 2020 and 40 in 2021.
“Much progress has been made in reducing road traffic collisions since the formation of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) in 2000,” said the report.
“Nevertheless, there is still much more to do as in 2022, 48 people were killed and 391 seriously injured on the roads of Lincolnshire.”
The report, due to go before Lincolnshire County Council’s Highways and Transport Committee on Monday, shows that the majority of casualties were more likely to take place on rural roads and in East Lindsey.
They were alo more likely to involve males, two-wheel motor vehicles and those between 17-24 or over 60.
Despite those key factors, there were some major improvements in 2021.
This included a 64.4% reduction in child (0-15) KSI, 54.5% reduction in pedal cycle KSI, a 33.9% reduction in pedestrian KSI, and an 8.4% reduction in KSI collisions involving a 17–24-year-old driver.
The number of male fatal casualties was down from 82% in 2021 to 69% in 2022, while those in the 25-29 age range had dropped from 63% of incidents to 33%.
Around 66% of fatalities included the driver or rider of the vehicle, down from 82%, while 65% happened in fine weather without high winds, down from 92%.
The report said the highest contributory factor was those who were “careless/reckless/in a hurry” – a reason which had not changed from 2021.
The report said the LRSP’s priorities going forward were to focus on young drivers aged 17-24, mature drivers ahed 60+, two-wheeled vehicles including both motor and pedal cycles, pedestrians and business users.
It is also assessing a number of engineering works including vehicle activated signage, changes to speed limits and road safety audits, as well as working with Community Speed Watch groups and other enforcement schemes.
Operation Snap, which encourages drivers to submit dashcam video evidence had 1,722 submissions in 2022, of which 566 were processed as potential offences.
