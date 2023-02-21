“It’s not weak to speak”: Young farmers encouraged to open up

A young farmer says “it’s not weak to speak” as he continues to try and promote Just Talk Agri, an initiative pushing for better awareness and safety in agriculture surrounding mental health.

In between his shifts on the farm Michael, 17, is trying to promote Just Talk Agri which was set up by his friend Tom Ware. Tom’s mental-health based videos encourage people working in the agricultural and farming sector to speak openly about their feelings.

Michael told BBC Look North: “I think being isolated for long times in fields on your own, a lot of time can get a bit lonely and time can stack up and things build up and eventually it gets to breaking point.”

Michael added: “You’ve got to be there for people and not hide away from the fact of someone messaging you. You’ve got to be there because you’ve got to think if you’re there for them they’ll be there for you. It’s not weak to speak, you’ve got to speak out and help yourself.”

According to ONS, 36 people involved in farming and agriculture took their own lives in 2021. A further 22 lost their lives in fatal farm accidents that year.

Now, more than 90% of farmers under the age of 40 see poor mental health as one of the biggest problems facing them today, according to the Farm Safety Foundation.

