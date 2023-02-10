JYSK opening at Scunthorpe retail park this month
Creating nine job opportunities
Danish furniture retailer JYSK will open its latest store in Scunthorpe next week as part of plans to expand in the UK.
The firm’s first store in Scunthorpe will open at Lakeside Retail Park on February 17, 2023 and it will boast 950 square meters of floor space.
The store will be managed by David Dodsworth and create nine job opportunities with the Danish brand.
To celebrate the new store, JYSK will offer all Scunthorpe customers up to 70% off hundreds of products for the duration of the opening week.
Ciaron Hearns, JYSK Sales and Marketing Manager for UK & Ireland, said: “JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) Scunthorpe joins 29 stores in the UK and is our second store opening this year.
“The new store and brilliant team are ready to welcome old and new JYSK customers to explore our collection of Scandi homeware and garden furniture. They will be able to enjoy our brilliant same-day click and collect service, AnyVan local next day delivery service, and exclusive in-store lines.”
The Danish retailer has set their next goal of 5,000 stores worldwide. This year, the firm is planning to focus on bolstering their existing store portfolio to bring UK customers improved, refurbished storess. It plans to renovate six UK stores.
