Lincoln Christmas Market through the years – our favourite pictures
Reflecting on the previous Lincoln Christmas Markets
With the curtain coming down on the Lincoln Christmas Market, we have taken a trip down memory lane for some of our favourite pictures and moments from recent years.
City of Lincoln Council announced on Friday that the 40 year strong Lincoln Christmas Market would not continue in future, replaced instead by year-long events and activities.
It comes after the market’s busiest ever year, with over 320,000 people attending 2022’s four-day event – but complaints of overcrowding and transport difficulties were rife.
The event costs the city council tens of thousands of pounds each year, and the allocated £260,000 budget for the Lincoln Christmas Market will now go into other events moving forward.
The Lincolnite has covered the Lincoln Christmas Market every year since it was founded, starting from 2011 due to the cancellation of the 2010 event after severe weather conditions.
The 2017 (final day) and 2020 events also did not take place due to a forecast of snow and the COVID-19 pandemic respectively.
Over the years we have seen familiar faces become market stall regulars, thousands of local independents set up shop, countless activities come and go, and hundreds of thousands of visitors from all across the world.
Here are some of our favourite photos, captured by Steve Smailes, from the last decade of Lincoln Christmas Markets: