25 seconds ago

The end of Lincoln Christmas Market after 40 years

A record 320,000 people visited in 2022
Lincoln Christmas Market was busier than ever in 2022. | Photo: S. C. Photography
By Local Democracy Reporter

The Lincoln Christmas Market will be replaced with year-round events and activities under newly-revealed proposals by the city council.

2022 saw record crowds of 320,000 attend the popular festive event across four days.

There were complaints about overcrowding in Lincoln Castle, park-and-ride delays and disruption across uphill parts of the city, like on previous busy years of the event.

The event has also cost the council losses of tens of thousands of pounds every year.

The City of Lincoln Council says it hopes to evolve the event into a longer cultural programme following feedback from residents and visitors.

The £260,000 budget will be distributed to a range of small events.

It is hoped the year-round programme will bring people to Lincoln throughout the year instead of a few days.

The city centre’s Christmas lights could also be improved with the money.

Proposals to set the Christmas market aside will be discussed at the council’s Executive meeting on Monday, February 20.

The Christmas market drew visitors drew across the region – but there were criticisms it had grown too large | Photo: The Lincolnite

Council leader Ric Metcalfe said: “This is a very exciting time for the council and after 40 years of the Lincoln Christmas Market, we are looking forward to evolving this event into a full calendar of activities throughout the year, which will benefit residents and businesses alike.

“We understand that following the massive success of 2022, so many people in such a small area over a short period of time can be uncomfortable, and we want to ensure the best experience possible for visitors to our wonderful city.

“In spreading events through the year, we would be able to give businesses the opportunity to have ongoing financial boosts through increase footfall across the year.

“These will be smaller events, so will have less impact on city residents in terms of road closures and disruption.

“I look forward to discussing the exciting proposal further with my colleagues in Executive on February 20.”

1 hour ago

The village of Ropsley took joint-first honour with Welby in last year's Best Kept Village competition | Photo: SKDC

South Kesteven’s Best Kept Village competition will be rebranded and absorbed into its community awards in a bid to save cash.

Council leaders said the competition, which costs the authority just under £6,000 a year, was no longer viable in its current form.

Instead, the money will go to a Best Village Community Award category in the annual SK Community awards.

Councillor Annie Mason told the The Rural and Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee: “The best kept village competition as it stands gives a sense of pride to local residents by allowing them to showcase the areas in which they live.

“Whilst this is still an ambition of the council, it is important that we ensure that we are allocating resources appropriately.”

The competition will also be opened to all villages to take part.

The Best Kept Villages competition currently hands out up to £400 prize money and gold litter bins to the winners.

Winners of the community awards however traditionally receive certificates and crystal trophies.

During the meeting on Thursday, councillors called for the prize to be a permanent marker of a villages victory instead.

Committee chairman Councillor Sarah Trotter has been a judge on the community awards and praised it as “brilliant”.

However, she said: “I’m not so keen on the paper certificate. Like I said, not every village has a pub or a village hall and where does that bit of paper end up?

She estimated the value of the trophy as around £50, but said: “could we not have something more to put in the ground?”

“It’s nice for villages to get money, but I think they’re more bothered about saying they won it so any walkers that go by can see it.”

Other suggestions included widening the scope to include urban areas, while some were concerned around how people would see the re-brand.

The event was previously managed by the Countryside Charity on behalf of the council, until funding came to an end in 2019.

Under the proposed changes, villages may need to submit photo evidence to prevent an employee from having to visit them all.

There could be a registration fee to reduce the number of entrants and recoup some of the costs.

The SK Community Awards cost £5,000 overall last year, including the presentation night, meaning the council would save money overall.

Another option would be stopping the competition altogether, although this isn’t recommended.

Many other local authorities stopped Best Kept Village competitions when the Countryside Charity ceased in 2019, according to the report.

2 hours ago

Danish furniture retailer JYSK will open its latest store in Scunthorpe next week as part of plans to expand in the UK.

The firm’s first store in Scunthorpe will open at Lakeside Retail Park on February 17, 2023 and it will boast 950 square meters of floor space.

The store will be managed by David Dodsworth and create nine job opportunities with the Danish brand.

To celebrate the new store, JYSK will offer all Scunthorpe customers up to 70% off hundreds of products for the duration of the opening week.

Ciaron Hearns, JYSK Sales and Marketing Manager for UK & Ireland, said: “JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) Scunthorpe joins 29 stores in the UK and is our second store opening this year.

“The new store and brilliant team are ready to welcome old and new JYSK customers to explore our collection of Scandi homeware and garden furniture. They will be able to enjoy our brilliant same-day click and collect service, AnyVan local next day delivery service, and exclusive in-store lines.”

The Danish retailer has set their next goal of 5,000 stores worldwide. This year, the firm is planning to focus on bolstering their existing store portfolio to bring UK customers improved, refurbished storess. It plans to renovate six UK stores.

