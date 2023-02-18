Missing: Robert
He may be in the Skegness area
We are asking for your help to find missing Robert, who may be in Skegness or the surrounding area.
Robert is in his mid-40s and around 5’7. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a top; he may have a coat with him.
We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen him. His family are extremely worried and would very much like to know he is safe.
Anyone with information that can assist us in finding Robert is asked to call 101, quoting incident 300 of 17 Feb.